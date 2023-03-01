LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second Las Vegas Starbucks store has won the vote to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, according to an announcement from Starbucks Workers United.

On Tuesday night, workers at the Tenaya Way and Azure Drive Starbucks store in the northwest valley, won union representation in a vote of 18-3, making it the second store in Nevada to unionize.

“Winning our election is a huge victory for the baristas at our store, and around the rest of the valley. We are so excited to move forward in this process and keep fighting for what we deserve,” Hailey Smith, a barista of two years and an organizer at the Tenaya Way & Azure Drive location said.

In the announcement released Tuesday, Starbucks Workers United stated that the newly unionized Starbucks partners have joined the fight against the company’s hour cuts, inadequate staffing, disregard for partner safety, and refusal to bargain with the union in good faith.

In December 2022, the Rainbow and Oakey Boulevard store won the vote to unionize, making it the first store in Nevada to do so.