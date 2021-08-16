Northwest neighbors fed up with illegal street racing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Illegal street racing in the far northwest part of the valley has neighbors on edge and demanding action.

“You know they’re not stopping at the stop signs; They just keep going,” said Northwest Valley resident, Kristie Swepston, who lives near Buffalo and Deer Springs.

Residents are speaking out about the street racing going on just outside their front door. With cars zipping by, doing donuts in the roadways, it has become a serious issue, to the point where residents can’t sleep and are afraid to leave their homes.

“It keeps me up and they will come by with the popping exhaust,” said neighbor Dien Blum.

“We hear cars going by very loud and it sounds like they’re racing and sometimes we do hear what sounds like gunshots with the exhaust and it does keep us up at night,” shared Swepston.

Video sent to 8 News Now from a viewer apparently shows a recent outbreak of street racing near Iron Mountain and Skye Canyon. People are seen lining the streets in huge crowds watching as these cars speed through the smoke in the air.

“I know a few people here that have nice cars and they’ll just haul and race each other down the street,” added Blum. “It’s just a long stretch with no places for cops to hide out so they think it’s a free pass!”

Neighbors say police have gotten involved, but these groups move locations each time. Metro told us they have had received multiple calls from around the area of cars driving recklessly and that officers have responded and attempted to disperse the crowds.

Northwest valley resident Shayne Jansmn said Sunday night was the first time he and his family heard anything, but it is unsettling to know it happened just a couple of blocks away.

“When we moved here it was a quiet neighborhood, but we know the area where the racing has happened is right down the street, so it is concerning the fact that it’s getting closer to us,” said Jansmn.

8 News Now was also told by neighbors that at one point a fire was set as someone driving by lit off fireworks from their car window.