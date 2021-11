LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of I-15 reopened to traffic just before 8 a.m. after being closed for several hours due to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

#TrafficUpdate All travel lanes are back open on IR15/MM102. Safe travels everyone. #DriveSafe #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) November 26, 2021

The crash closed the freeway between Logandale and Mesquite and caused a long backup of traffic.

7:05 – UPDATE: NORTHBOUND I-15 BEFORE MESQUITE MAY BE CLOSED FOR ANOTHER HOUR. Trooper Ashlee Wellman from @NVStatePolice_S tells me: "We’re looking at approximately another hour of it being closed. I know traffic is backed up at least 5+ miles back." Updates on @8NewsNow #8NN https://t.co/KIx1xPxnjk pic.twitter.com/jUYGEDXJKn — Nathan Tannenbaum (@ntannenbaum) November 26, 2021

No details on the crash have been released. This is a developing story. Check back later for an update.