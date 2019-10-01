North Las Vegas unveils tribute for 1 October victims

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas unveiled a special steel bench at the Craig Ranch Regional Park to commemorate the victims of the 1 October attack.
The tribute also featured a tree encircled with decorative landscaping edging that included 51 stars and seven hearts representing the victims of the 1 October shooting.
The seven hearts represent the Nevadans who lost their lives in the shooting at the Route 91 concert in 2017, while the 51 stars are in memory of the other victims that died.
During the ceremony Tuesday morning, the family of Neysa Tonks, including Mynda Smith, Chris and Debbie Davis, who also spearheaded the memorial gathered to help North Las Vegas officials unveil the dedicatory bench.