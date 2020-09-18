North Las Vegas Police search for missing 60-year-old man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a 60-year-old man who went missing Tuesday, Sept. 15 and they need the public’s help. Luis Gutierrez was last seen at about 5:00 a.m. in the 3700 Block of Kronos Place in North Las Vegas.

Gutierrez wasn’t reported missing until Friday. His family told police they last saw him on Tuesday when he left for work. He never returned from home that day which is unusual behavior for him, his family said.

Gutierrez is self-employed as a tile worker and drives a white 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 truck. His home is near the area of W. Alexander Road and N. Valley Lane in North Las Vegas.

Gutierrez is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-feet-6-inches, 240 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Gutierrez suffers from depression and diabetes. He also has chronic asthma, which he must use a mechanical inhaler for, which is still at home. He does not have access to his medications, which were also left at home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gutierrez is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.