North Las Vegas Police needs public’s help locating missing man in need of medicine

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police need the public’s help locating a 30-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Brandon Shawn Weifenbach was last seen on Sunday, March 28, at about 1:44 a.m. near his home located on the 2100 block of East Brooks Avenue.

Weifenbach is described as a white male, about 5-feet-11-inches tall, and about 198 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police says they do not know what he was wearing when he went missing, but they think he might be in the area of The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center near East Foremaster Lane and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Weifenbach suffers from autism, bipolar, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and he is diabetic. He did not take his medication with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weifenbach is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.