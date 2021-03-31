North Las Vegas to send paramedics to give COVID-19 shots to homebound starting April 5

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas will provide free in-home COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 5 for homebound residents who qualify.

Residents 16 and older who are homebound can call 702-623-2136 to speak with a representative and schedule a morning or afternoon vaccination window, according to a City of North Las Vegas news release.

North Las Vegas Fire Department paramedics will go to the home to give the vaccine and monitor for side effects.

Paramedics will be administering the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, allowing residents to complete the vaccination process in one visit.

And North Las Vegas residents who face transportation barriers but are not homebound can call the hotline to discuss options for rides to-and-from a scheduled appointment at a vaccination clinic.

This program is part of the City of North Las Vegas’ broader efforts to reach undervaccinated and vulnerable communities and improve access to the vaccine. Other ongoing efforts and events include:

Pop-up registration sites at neighborhood grocery stores and other businesses

Pop-up vaccination sites in under-vaccinated areas

Bilingual phone calls to residents in the targeted ZIP codes

Bilingual emails to residents in the targeted ZIP codes

Public service announcements in English and Spanish on community radio stations and in grocery stores in under-vaccinated areas

Working with federal and state delegation, including Congressman Steven Horsford, to reach constituents and secure additional doses of vaccine for Nevada

North Las Vegas has administered over 60,000 shots so far, including vaccinations at targeted pop-up clinics for first and second doses at Rose Gardens Senior Apartments, Owens Senior Apartments, MLK Senior Center, EMS Training Center of Southern Nevada and Neighborhood Recreation Center.

Appointments are available at the CSN North Las Vegas vaccination site. Visit vaxnlv.com or call 1-800-401-0946 to schedule an appointment.