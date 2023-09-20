LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old male is at University Medical Center after being injured in a shooting Wednesday just before noon.

According to North Las Vegas police, the teen was shot at his residence on the 2500 block of Clayton Street near W. Carey Avenue. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown, at this time.

As a precaution, Clark County School District police locked down Gilbert Elementary School but it has since reopened. Police do not believe the suspect is still in the area.