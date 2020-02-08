North Las Vegas police seek public’s help identifying suspect in homicide investigation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 8 in North Las Vegas. Detectives need the public’s help in identifying a potential suspect.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to Indian Springs Street, near Ann Road and Camino Eldorado Parkway in reference to an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk.

Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male, later identified as Sidney McKnight, lying on the sidewalk gutter suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Further investigation indicated the victim lived in the neighborhood. Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots between 2:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. but did not report them to the police department.

Victim, Sidney McKnight, 25

Detectives are still working on a motive for the homicide and are working around the clock attempting to identify a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.