North Las Vegas Police searching for endangered man

North Las Vegas (KLAS) – North Las Vegas Police needs the public’s help finding a missing man.

25-year-old Delvon Holley went missing Saturday night. He was reported missing in the area near El Capitan Way and Iron Mountain Road.

Police say Holley has the mental capacity of a 9-10 year old and does not have any of his medication. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, tan khaki shorts, and white shoes.

Holley is about 5’10” tall, weighs 165 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a shaggy beard.

If seen, contact North Las Vegas Police immediately at (702) 633-9111.