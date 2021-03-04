North Las Vegas police make 6 DUI arrests in event targeting impaired drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police made six DUI arrests during a February “Joining Forces” enforcement event that targeted impaired drivers.
A North Las Vegas Police Department news release indicates 96 vehicles were stopped, finding a total of 102 violations during the event that ended on Feb. 12.
Police listed the following violations during the event:
- DUI arrests – 6
- Speed Violations – 30
- Registration Violations – 11
- Drivers License Violations – 9
- No Insurance Violations – 8
- Red Light Violations – 6
- Equipment Violations – 2
- Distracted Driving – 2
- Drowsy Violations – 3
- Reckless Driving Violations – 1
- Failure to Yield Violation – 1
- All other violations – 8
“The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving,” a news release said.
The event targeting impaired drivers was made possible by a grant from the State of Nevada – Office of Traffic Safety. For more, visit https://zerofatalitiesnv.com.