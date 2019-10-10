North Las Vegas Police looking for missing and endangered 29-year-old man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — Police need the public’s help locating a 29-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Donta Johnson, 29, was last seen leaving the hospital in the 1400 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Bruce Street and East Lake Mead Boulevard on Aug. 14. Police said he was leaving the hospital on foot.

North Las Vegas Police said Johnson is diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenic and takes medication for both, which he does not have with him. Johnson is described as a black male standing about 6-feet-2-inches and 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.