North Las Vegas Police detectives seek possible victims of accused sexual predator

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are reaching out to the public to help them find possible victims of an accused sexual predator who was arrested Wednesday.

On Aug. 19, 2020, the North Las Vegas Police Department arrested Jesse Lee Santos on the following charges:

Sexual Assault

Lewdness with a Minor

Sexual Conduct between School Employee and Pupil

Child Abuse

Intentional Transmission of HIV

Santos is a well-known dancer and owner of JLS Entertainment, Inc., which operates around the valley. He has worked with several well-known artists, including Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, Pink, Madonna, and Jessica Simpson.

He has also performed on multiple awards shows. North Las Vegas Polie says Santos has traveled for dance competitions in numerous states, including Kentucky, Florida, Maryland, Georgia, and California. Authorities believe there may be victims from those states that have not come forward.

Additional interviews are pending at this time, and additional charges could be added.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is searching for possible victims and asking them to come forward. Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773 or email Detective Jorge Correa at correaj@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.