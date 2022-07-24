LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents of a North Las Vegas neighborhood are concerned about safety, particularly speeding drivers.

Neighbors at Losee and Lone Mountain say although the speed limit is 25 miles an hour, as indicated by multiple speed limit signs posted throughout the community, drivers often drive too fast.

“I want everybody to slow down the limits,” said Katee Bleu Rainy, a child that feels she can’t safely ride her bike in front of her house, due to speeders. Her mother, Nicole Rainy, shares that opinion and wants drivers to slow down. “There’s a 25mph zone but people are going anywhere between 60-80mph zooming past other cars,” she said.

Rainey wants to start a neighborhood petition to present to county officials to get speed bumps installed to help slow down drivers