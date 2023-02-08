LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actor Nathan Chasing Horse, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple indigenous women, some when they were underage girls, had his bail set at $300,000 by a North Las Vegas judge on Wednesday.

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles asked in a morning court hearing that Chasing Horse, who is facing multiple counts of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and sexual assault against a child, should have bail set at $2 million.

Chasing Horse’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, Rowles said.

Rowles argued that Chasing Horse is a flight risk, adding that investigators found images of him sexually assaulting a girl between 11 and 13 years old.

In new information released during the hearing, Rowles said that police found evidence during a search of Chasing Horse’s home indicating that the actor was still recently grooming young children to replace others who had grown up.

Chasing Horse’s public defender, Kristy Holston, asked for $50,000 bail to be set, stating that Chasing Horse could afford it, that he has immense community support, and that he has no criminal record.

Holston added that Chasing Horse has lived in Las Vegas for a decade, and that he would live with a family member who works with an organization committed to combatting human trafficking if he were released on bail.

North Las Vegas Judge Pro-Tem Craig Newman then set Chasing Horse’s bail at $300,000.

Rowles said during the hearing that in a monitored call made from jail, Chasing Horse said that he has access to two antique items totaling a worth of about $500,000.

Chasing Horse was arrested Tuesday of last week, with an arrest warrant stating that the “Dances With Wolves” actor had multiple victims, three of which were allegedly sexually assaulted in Clark County.

The warrant claimed that Chasing Horse portrayed himself as a “medicine man” to gain the trust of indigenous families and children, using that trust to groom young girls in the community before raping, physically abusing, and trafficking them.

Chasing Horse’s group of victims was referred to as “The Circle,” which some indigenous community members accused of being a cult.