LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The vehicle of a North Las Vegas Animal Protection Services officer was struck by a drunk driver on Saturday at N 5th Street and East Carey Avenue around 3 p.m.

The driver, who police claimed to have shown signs of impairment, had a child in the vehicle with him at the time of the incident. Oswaldo Becerra-Bravo was given a field sobriety test, which was unsatisfactory, and a breathalyzer test revealed he was allegedly more than twice the legal limit.

The officer was stopped at a red light when a Becerra-Bravo, driving a Ford F-150 rear-ended the officer’s vehicle. No injuries were reported, but according to a report the officer had an injured pigeon in the vehicle with them.

Becerra-Bravo was charged with DUI, possession of schedule 2 drugs, and child endangerment.

The child was taken into custody by their mother.