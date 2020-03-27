North Carolina teachers raise spirits with parade, brings school to students

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — Some schools in Salem, North Carolina are sending their teachers on the road to put on neighborhood parades and show school spirit.

It’s a parade of purples streames, purple shirts, and ‘Hawkie the Nighthawk’ sitting comfortably in a convertible.

Waiting patiently outside their Guilford County home for their teachers to show up.

“Because I miss them,” said Rachel Blocker, student.

“Because we haven’t seen our teachers in a couple weeks,” said William Blocker, student.

” …the virus,” added Rachel whispers, student.

“We decided that we missed our kids so much that we needed to bring the school to them,” said Karen Ellis, Northern Guilford Middle School Principal.

The Northern Guilford Middle School Principal says students aren’t the only ones who miss school life.

“We need our kids,” added Karen Ellis, Northern Guilford Middle School Principal.

So she’s leading the staff sending a message.

“They’re still in our hearts and our minds even though we can’t be that close to each other, they’re never that far from our hearts,” added Principal Ellis.

Spreading joy and cheer in these difficult times.

“Nothing is going to keep us from our kids,” added Principal Ellis.