North Carolina reporter goes viral after hilarious live mishap

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (CNN) — A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report last week thanks to a Facebook live gone wrong.

Justin Hinton with WLOS was on the social media platform in Madison County last Thursday as part of his station’s weather coverage.

He said he accidentally activated a filter generator when zany filters started popping up while he did his report.

Hinton had no idea what was happening until he stepped off camera.

This clip is going viral, and he’s even been featured nationally on the Today Show.

Hinton said he’s happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.