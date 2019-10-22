North Carolina man goes all out with Halloween decorated house

LAS VEGAS (CBS News) — It is frightening, and it is festive, but it is not the average decorated house. Seymour’s Halloween-decorated home is more than meets the eye. The carpenter builds an entirely new front to his home each year for the spooky holiday. He uses two-by-fours and a thin vinyl wrap.

It’s something he has been doing it for 25 years.

“You see somebody going down the road that’s never seen it, and they hit the brakes, and their head’s backward down the window looking,” Seymour said.

This year, he started decorating in September.

“I’ve always loved Halloween,” Seymour said. [I’m] “not sure what possessed me. It’s like a clock inside of me that goes off. I just go for it, and I can’t stop.”