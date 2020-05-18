Nordstrom lays out plan to reopen stores in phases amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nordstrom stores have reopened in selected cities in the country as part of their phased approach reopening plan amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer plans to open more stores but not all at the same time. The Las Vegas location is not included, but is providing curbside service.

Nordstrom explained their plan to their customers in email, on their website and in a video, saying that they are taking careful measures to reopen their stores once these can following certain guidelines including:

Permission by state and local governments

Prepared with the right safety measures and protocols

Ensure the safety and well being of customers and employees

The retailer also stated that upon reopening their stores including their Nordstrom Rack stores that they will be updating their stores and services to accommodate current health guidelines.

“We want to continue to bring you the service and convenience you need, even it may look a little different than it has in the past. “ Pete and Erik Nordstrom

Some of the updates Nordstrom is looking at changing include:

Health screening for employees

Face coverings for employees and customers

Allow for social distancing of six feet or more

Limiting the number of employees and customers in their stores

Increased cleaning and sanitization

Fitting-room experience will be modified

Contactless curbside services at selected Nordstrom stores

Adapting or pausing high-touch services and customer events

Keeping tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time

Altering hours of operation

The Seattle-based retailer did not disclose how long they intend to keep their precautionary measures in place, but it is likely some will become a permanent part of their business and customer service model.

We are living in very difficult times and there are many unknowns. What we do know is we have been around for 119 years, and the strength of our culture and the loyalty of our customers are what have sustained us through tough times. As a family-run company, we consider our employees and customers part of our family. We are here to serve you and to support you, and we will get through this together. Pete and Erik Nordstrom

Nordstrom, which operates 380 stores across the country has reopened most of their stores in the state of Texas, while their Nordstrom Rack stores have reopened in Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee as well as Texas.

The Las Vegas Nordstrom Rack locations in Henderson and Summerlin remain temporarily closed while the Nordstrom Fashion Show location is offering Curbside pickup from 11am-7pm.

For more information on Nordstrom’s reopening plans as well as store hours and locations, please click here.