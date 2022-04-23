LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The city of Las Vegas held a nonprofit community hiring event, which saw more than a dozen of the Las Vegas valley’s leading community organizations present employment opportunities.

‘Work With Purpose’ nonprofit community hiring event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus. Participating supported a wide range of community needs, from food security to early childhood and youth development, transportation, and more.

Some of the participating organizations included Vegas PBS, Goodwill of Southern Nevada, Catholic Charities, and many more.

For more information about the organization and event, visit CEOExchangeNV.org/WorkWithPurpose