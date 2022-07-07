LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada residents may notice increased noise from military aircraft between July 9 to 29.

Nellis Air Force Base organized a Red Flag exercise during that time, welcoming almost 75 aircraft and 2,300 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Reserves.

The Red Flag exercise will have an emphasis on joint-force integration and will be hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range, located north of Las Vegas. The range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area, containing more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.

The exercise will give aircrews an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment in order to better their ability to complete missions and return home safely. It will also prepare maintenance personnel, ground controllers, and space and cyber operators to support these missions within the same tactical environment.

The 414th Combat Training Squadron is responsible for executing Red Flag and this exercise is just one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis and on the NTTR by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.