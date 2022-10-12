LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, so the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot is at $494 billion.

Mega Millions, the multistate lottery game, said that Friday’s prize of nearly $500 billion ($248.7 million lump sum) will be the 11th largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

Friday’s drawing will mark 22nd jackpot run, meaning no single winning ticket has been drawn since Aug. 2, after one ticket was picked for a $1.337 billion jackpot on July 29. That jackpot was won by an Illinois partnership, according to the Mega Millions website.

Tuesday’s numbers were white balls of 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38, plus a gold Mega Ball of 1.

Fifty-three tickets Tuesday matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize of $10,000. Five third-prize winners claimed $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (an extra $1 purchase available in most states).

In the current jackpot run, 22 tickets have been sold worth $1 million each or more, meaning the tickets matched the five white balls selected but not the Mega Ball.

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer the big-prize jackpot lottery games. The other states are Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii.

When jackpots grow to close to a half-billion dollars, many Southern Nevada residents often drive to neighboring California and Arizona to purchase tickets.

If you’re making the drive to buy tickets, you might want to put down a few bucks on the Powerball game. Wednesday’s jackpot is an estimated $420 million.

Tickets to the big-jackpot games are $2 each.

The chance of a single ticket hitting all six numbers in either game is slim — it’s 1 in about 302 million for Mega and 1 in 292 million for Powerball.