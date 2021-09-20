Gas station fire causes estimated $3 million in damage; no injuries reported

Close-up of hand firefighter holding fire hose is extinguishing burning house fire after accident. Fire could have been caused by accident or arson.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Firefighter crews responded to the first alarm fire at the convenience store of a gas station east of McCarran airport on 6115 S. Pecos, Monday morning.

Upon arriving crews noted heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front door and eaves and additional support was requested to help put out the fire.

The blaze started at about 3 a.m. in the attic of the convenience store and it quickly spread through the roof of the building, according to information provided by the incident commander with Clark County Fire Department.

Southwest Gas and Nevada Power were also notified to secure utilities while a 48-crew member team worked on putting out the fire in the early morning hours.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and the damage is estimated at $3 million.