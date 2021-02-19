No more walk-ins being accepted at Cashman and Desert Pines, both have reached clinic capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No more walk-in appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are being accepted at Cashman Center and Desert Pines High School Friday. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, both locations have reached capacity. However, people with appointments will still be able to receive their vaccine.

There were long lines at both locations Friday morning.

#NEW People 65 & up 🙌🏽 are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccines! As you can see from this line, people are talking full advantage. They have already hit their limit for first dose walk-ups today at this location. More details at 4,5,6pm on #8NN pic.twitter.com/vmGy3bfMch — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) February 19, 2021

On Saturday, Feb. 20, 500 walk-in slots will be available at Cashman Center, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Exhibit Hall B, for people age 65 and older beginning at 8 a.m. Once clinic capacity is reached, walk-ins will no longer be accepted. Walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as clinic capacity.

The health district also said there will be not first-dose appointments available at the Southern Nevada Health District clinic or its partner clinics during the week of February 22 due to delays in vaccine shipments. The Health District will only be administering second doses at its clinic sites during this time.

First-dose appointments will resume the week of March 1 at the Southern Nevada Health District and its partner clients. People age 65 and over, and those in groups currently eligible to receive the vaccine, can make an appointment on the health district’s website.

People who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and had their appointments rescheduled due to the vaccine shipment delays, will still receive their second doses within the timeframes recommended by the CDC. Based on current guidance, second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose if necessary. The vaccines are not interchangeable.

People with questions or who need assistance making appointments, can call the COVID-19 helpline at (1-800) 401-0946. The line is staffed seven days per week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.