LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Board of Education wants to make sure parents understand its vote on draft regulation for changing high school start times because there is concern it’s causing confusion.

According to a statement released by the board on Thursday, one day after it met to discuss language in the draft regulation, the board wants to point out that “no regulations have been formally approved or adopted at this time.”

This comes after the Clark County School District voiced strong opposition to changing high school start times to 8 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. beginning in 2025.

The board’s statement explains that board members only discussed draft regulation language and voted to send it to the Legislative Council Bureau (LCB) for consideration. One of the items the board voted to change in the language was the implementation year for the time change by moving it to the 2025-26 school year.

“The regulation process is a lengthy, multi-step process,” the statement added, “There are still steps this draft language would need to move through before final approval.”

Following those steps, the draft language would be discussed at a public hearing. It would then move to the Legislative Commission for review and possible approval before it becomes law.