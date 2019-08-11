NLVPD: Sunday morning traffic stop escalates to officer-involved shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a traffic stop on the CC-215 at Range Road, between Lamb Boulevard and the I-15.

NVLPD officer Eric Leavitt says the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. during a routine traffic stop on the CC-215. Their investigation is currently sorting out the exact details, but they did say that neither the officer or the suspect were injured during the incident.

Traffic is being diverted off of CC-215 to Lamb Boulevard while NLVPD finishes up their investigation.

The suspect has been taken into custody.