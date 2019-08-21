NLVPD encourages women to join the force

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are reaching out to women interested in a career behind the badge through a series of seminars.

The department held the first event Wednesday afternoon and discussed the steps it takes to become an officer in leadership roles.

Organizers say the goal of these events is to breakdown the barriers that are holding many women back from joining the force.

For more information on the recruiting process and becoming an officer, visit NLVPD’s website.

The second hiring event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 10.