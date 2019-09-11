NLVPD arrest suspect accused in death of 19-year-old UNLV student

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homicide detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department have arrested a 21-year-old man for his connection in the death of 19-year-old Paula Davis.

Police said the homicide occurred on Friday, Sept. 6. Davis’ body was discovered in her vehicle in the 3700 block of Simmons Street.

During the detectives’ extensive investigation in the case, they identified the suspect as Giovanni Ruiz. Police said Ruiz and Davis were previously dating and in a relationship.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, the North Las Vegas Detective Bureau arrested Ruiz on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. Ruiz was booked in the Las Vegas City Jail.

Anyone with further information, in this case, is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.