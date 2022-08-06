Danny Conn, 62, was last seen Friday morning near his residence on West Cheyenne Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a man who was last seen on Friday, saying he was going to a friend’s house to get a ride to the hospital.

Danny Conn, 62, left his residence near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m., police said. He intended to walk to a friend’s house to get a ride to the hospital because he wasn’t feeling well.

Conn has been diagnosed with dementia, as well as high blood pressure and a thyroid issue, police said in a Saturday (Aug. 6) news release.

Conn is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weights about 200 pounds, police said. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants, and gray shoes.

Hospitals are asked to check for Conn, including checking unidentified patients that could match his description.

Anyone with information can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department, 702-633-9111.