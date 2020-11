NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating an illegal shooting near Deer Springs and Aviary ways in North Las Vegas. The incident occurred in the 6800 block of Mandible Street around 4:47 p.m.

Officers found a male adult suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene. There is no suspect description available yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.