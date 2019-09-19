LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is more trouble for New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown. On Thursday, Brown lost an endorsement deal with Nike.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a Nike spokesperson said, declining to comment on specifics.

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The company made the announcement a week after the NFL star was accused of rape and sexual assault.

After denying the allegations, Brown took the field on Sunday in his first game as a New England Patriot.

His appearance ended days of speculation over whether the NFL would keep him sidelined while it investigated the claims.

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Brown, who is in his 10th NFL season, signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Patriots this month after being released by the Oakland Raiders. He is among the most prominent players in the NFL.

Nike spends more on endorsements than any other company. It’s most recent filing from July shows $10.2 billion in endorsement deals.