KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City woman got news she didn’t exactly want to hear. What she thought was water trapped in her ear canal was actually a spider. And it wasn’t just any spider, it was a venomous brown recluse spider. The spider’s bite can be deadly.

The woman told KSHB, “I never thought they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body.” The woman says she now sleeps with cotton balls in her ears to keep out uninvited guests.