NHP Troopers arrest wrong-way driver on suspicion of DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Troopers were able to stop a wrong-way driver on a freeway north of Durango, early Thursday morning.

As you can see from the video link above, troopers noticed the driver up ahead as they were patrolling the area.

Eventually, they were able to stop the driver in the silver vehicle without incident.

Troopers posted the video on Facebook and say the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving on the wrong side of the road.

Troopers want to remind drivers to drive sober or risk being pulled over because live are on the line.

