NHP taking precautions; no COVID-19 cases reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is adapting its practices to limit the possibility of any employees, or someone in the public, getting exposed to COVID-19.

According to a news release from NHP, no troopers have tested positive for coronavirus and all have been trained on self protection and limiting exposure. Troopers have been issued personal protective equipment.

NHP states it will continue to enforce traffic and other laws in an effort to prevent crashes which could expose more first responders and divert needed emergency medical resources.