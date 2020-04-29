NHP sergeant killed in line of duty being honored with patch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will be wearing a patch that honors Sgt. Ben Jenkins who was killed in White Pine County on March 27.

Jenkins, 47, who is from Elko, was shot while trying to assist a motorist on U.S. 93 near Ely. The suspect was taken into custody.

The patch will be worn on the right shoulder of the troopers’ uniforms and stay there for one year until the conclusion of National Police Week 2021 in Washington, D.C. when all fallen officers’ names from 2020 are added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

The patch can also be purchased by the public while supplies last. You can find them on the Nevada Injured Police Officers Fund website. The cost of each patch is $10 plus shipping, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Jenkins Family.

NHP says Jenkins dedicated his life to serving. He is survived by his wife, mother, four children and five grandchildren.