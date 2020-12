LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command reminds drivers to be safe — and stay off next year’s #naughtylist.

A tweet on Christmas morning reports four people were arrested on the graveyard shift as troopers worked to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

4 people are waking up this morning at the county jail instead of being home with their families. Graveyard shift arrested 4 suspected impaired drivers and responded to 5 wrong way driver calls Christmas morning. Thankfully no injuries or fatalities were reported. #naugthylist 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zATkGTcrPY — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 25, 2020

NHP responded to five wrong-way driver calls on Christmas morning.

“Thankfully no injuries or fatalities were reported,” according to the tweet.