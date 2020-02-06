NHP releases wrong-way driver numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s an ongoing issue in the Las Vegas Valley that has cost multiple people their lives. Now, the Nevada Highway Patrol is releasing the updated stats on how many wrong-way driver calls there have been in the state in 2020.

The NHP Southern Command Area reports they have responded to 52 wrong-way driver calls in just over a month, while the Northern Command Area has responded to 41. That adds up to 93 calls in 37 days.

This stat is not the amount of wrong-way crashes in the state, it shows the amount of wrong-way driver calls that troopers respond to out on the road.