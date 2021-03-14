NHP: Man hit, killed by car on I-15 NB near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being hit by a car on I-15 northbound, near Jean.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a Kia Soul pulled over to the left shoulder of I-15, at mile marker 7. A passenger in the Kia exited the car and went to the northbound side to “retrieve some belongings,” and while doing so, he was struck by a Honda CRV, the agency said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the northbound travel lanes is shutdown, but NHP says traffic is still moving.

#TrafficAlert Fatal auto pedestrian crash IR15 NB MM#7. #1 travel lane closed on NB side. PIO on scene staged NB MM#7. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/k0ggZKU7b0 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.