NHP: Man hit, killed by car on I-15 NB near Jean

Courtesy: NHP Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being hit by a car on I-15 northbound, near Jean.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a Kia Soul pulled over to the left shoulder of I-15, at mile marker 7. A passenger in the Kia exited the car and went to the northbound side to “retrieve some belongings,” and while doing so, he was struck by a Honda CRV, the agency said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the northbound travel lanes is shutdown, but NHP says traffic is still moving.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

