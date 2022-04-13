LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is investigating a deadly crash on I-15 northbound near mile marker 46 Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. and involved a single vehicle. According to witnesses, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger left the roadway, entered the dirt center median, struck the center median cable barrier, and stopped a short distance from the initial impact.

The car contained a male driver and female passenger, and witnesses said the driver may have suffered a medical episode.

The driver, described as a 65-year-old man from Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased at UMC Trauma, and the female passenger was not injured.

There are lane restrictions in place, and drivers are reminded to use caution in the area.