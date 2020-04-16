NHLC COVID-19 task force creates grocery delivery initiative to help Nevadans who test positive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning April 16, the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus will launch a grocery delivery initiative to provide grocery delivery to the homes of community members who are quarantined or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The initiative is in partnership with La Bonita Supermarkets, Dr. Corona Partida, Mi Familia Vota, Puente Las Vegas, and the United Way of Southern Nevada.

This week, @NevadaHLC will launch a grocery delivery initiative in partnership with @LaBonitaMarkets, Dr. Corona Partida, @MiFamiliaVota, Puente Las Vegas, and @UWSN. Thank you @OfficialWSPA and @Strategies360DC (NV, Edith Duarte). When we come together wonderful things happen. pic.twitter.com/HWKbMdb96A — NV Hisp. Leg. Caucus (@NevadaHLC) April 16, 2020

“It is important to look after our most vulnerable, this includes members of our community who are under quarantine and are unable to go to the supermarket,” said Edgar Flores, Chair of the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus.

The COVID-19 Patient Support center will provide regular patient wellness checks and ensure that families have the ability to stay home. COVID-19 patients and their households are eligible for this service. For support please call 702-592-0056 or email NevadaHLC.submit@gmail.com.

“It is vital that our community come together to ensure that patients have the support they need to stay at home. Staying at home is the only way we are guaranteed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we hope to do our part to take care of our fellow Nevadans,” added Guy Girardin, President, Puentes Las Vegas.

The NHLC COVID-19 Task Force has created a website, AyudaNevada.com, to provide information and serve as a forum for the Hispanic community.

“I want to thank Assemblywoman Torres, NHLC COVID-19 Task Force, and our great partners for making this initiative a reality. Special thanks to the Western States Petroleum Association for this generous contribution to help launch this initiative, and thank you to Edith Duarte with Strategies 360 for making this connection,” said Edgar Flores, Chair of the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus.