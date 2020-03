WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 16: A detailed view of the NHL logo on the back of the goal netting before the game between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a statement issued on Wednesday, the National Hockey League said that in light of the NBA’s decision to suspend its season, the NHL is consulting with medial experts and “evaluating the options.”

They plan to have a further update tomorrow.