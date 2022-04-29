LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas and the fun keeps on coming.

Visitors and Southern Nevadans packed the Las Vegas Strip on Friday to get a glimpse of all the action.

“It’s amazing, I’m a Jets fan. Very hopeful, not very optimistic,” said Brandon a fan of the NFL Draft.

The road stayed closed in front of the red carpet stage on the Bellagio Lake, allowing thousands of fans to move where they wanted.

Metro police were out in full force, along with firefighters and paramedics to keep everyone safe.

Many tell 8 News Now they are glad to finally be here after the event was canceled due to COVID two years ago.

“It was my biggest disappointment of the COVID thing was missing this, so I’m glad we got the chance to come back,” said Frank Martinez who was in town visiting.

Martinez added that he jumped on the opportunity to rebook the trip for this weekend and feel a real sense of normalcy again.

Other tourists in town for the big weekend agreed.

“Coming out of the two-year COVID, and being locked down in houses, this is amazing,” said another tourist.

Las Vegas Boulevard between Bellagio Drive and Flamingo will reopen Friday night right before midnight.