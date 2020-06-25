NFL cancels Hall of Fame game between Cowboys and Steelers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Hall of Fame game scheduled for Aug. 6 between the Cowboys and Steelers, according to NFL.com and other sports outlets. It’s the first major NFL completely cancelled due to COVID-19.

The NFL draft in Las Vegas was cancelled in April but the event was held virtually.

The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

The teams were scheduled to play in Canton, Ohio. The league has also postponed the Hall of Fame induction ceremony that was scheduled for Aug. 8 until 2021.

The cancellation of the game means the Cowboys and Steelers are expected to report to training camp when the rest of the teams begin workouts in late July.