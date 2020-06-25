NFL cancels Hall of Fame game between Cowboys and Steelers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Hall of Fame game scheduled for Aug. 6 between the Cowboys and Steelers, according to NFL.com and other sports outlets. It’s the first major NFL completely cancelled due to COVID-19.
The NFL draft in Las Vegas was cancelled in April but the event was held virtually.
The teams were scheduled to play in Canton, Ohio. The league has also postponed the Hall of Fame induction ceremony that was scheduled for Aug. 8 until 2021.
The cancellation of the game means the Cowboys and Steelers are expected to report to training camp when the rest of the teams begin workouts in late July.