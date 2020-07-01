Newsom orders tougher restrictions as coronavirus cases rise in California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday tougher restrictions in 19 counties to avoid the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
Newsom said he planed to “tighten things up” when it comes to the state’s stay-at-home order. He has ordered that public areas such as restaurants, movie theaters, bars and more must close indoor operations.
California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that has been driven in part by the state’s ability to test more people. But more concerning for state officials is the steady growth in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
The 19 counties make up about 70% of the state’s population of about 40 million residents, according to the governor.