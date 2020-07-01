Newsom orders tougher restrictions as coronavirus cases rise in California

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a face mask during his stop at the Legendary Coffee and Books in Stockton, Calif. Gov. Newsom’s administration on Thursday, June 18, 2020, mandated that Californians wear masks in most indoor settings as the state continues to battle the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday tougher restrictions in 19 counties to avoid the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Newsom said he planed to “tighten things up” when it comes to the state’s stay-at-home order. He has ordered that public areas such as restaurants, movie theaters, bars and more must close indoor operations.

California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that has been driven in part by the state’s ability to test more people. But more concerning for state officials is the steady growth in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

#COVID19 cases are spreading at alarming rates in some CA counties.



Effective immediately, @CAPublicHealth is requiring counties that have been on the County Monitoring List for at least 3 days to move certain sectors outdoors or close. pic.twitter.com/NZv7cUHf9L — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 1, 2020

The 19 counties make up about 70% of the state’s population of about 40 million residents, according to the governor.