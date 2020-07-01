Breaking News
Newsom orders tougher restrictions as coronavirus cases rise in California

Gavin Newsom

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a face mask during his stop at the Legendary Coffee and Books in Stockton, Calif. Gov. Newsom’s administration on Thursday, June 18, 2020, mandated that Californians wear masks in most indoor settings as the state continues to battle the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday tougher restrictions in 19 counties to avoid the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Newsom said he planed to “tighten things up” when it comes to the state’s stay-at-home order. He has ordered that public areas such as restaurants, movie theaters, bars and more must close indoor operations.

California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that has been driven in part by the state’s ability to test more people. But more concerning for state officials is the steady growth in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The 19 counties make up about 70% of the state’s population of about 40 million residents, according to the governor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

