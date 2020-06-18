Newsom orders Californians to wear faces masks in public

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom formally endorsed Joe Biden for president on Friday, praising the former vice president for his “deep compassion and empathy” during a virtual high-dollar fundraiser in partnership with the Democratic National Committee. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously allowed local governments to decide whether to mandate masks, and major counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco already require people to wear them inside and outside.

The order was issued following concerns about the rise in coronavirus cases and the possibility it might be linked to people not covering their faces. Newsom said, in a statement, too many people were not wearing masks.

The order will require people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where its not possible to stay six feet apart from others.

It exempts outdoor recreation where people can stay distanced.