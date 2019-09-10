New York toddlers’ heartwarming friendship captured in viral video

NEW YORK (KLAS) — Everyone deserves a friendship as adorable and heartwarming as this one.

Two New York toddlers, who are best friends, ran to hug each other in a video that’s gone viral. Maxwell and Finnegan have known each other for over a year now, and their relationship is special.

“There’s not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan status in Maxwell’s eyes. It’s great to spread the love and to show that kind of love and beauty in the world,” said Michael Cisneros, Maxwell’s dad.

The boys both live in the same neighborhood, so they get to have regular play dates. And, to make it even better, they just started riding the same busy to daycare every morning.

Now that is a friendship to last a lifetime.