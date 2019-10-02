New York Times and new book claims Pres. Trump suggested shooting migrants in legs after crossing southern borders

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump had spent the week attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — President Donald J. Trump once suggested shooting migrants in the legs after they crossed the southern border, according to a story published by the New York Times. The paper reported Tuesday that the president made the suggestion during a March meeting with senior staff members.

In it, the New York Times also said President Trump called for a shut down of the entire U.S. -Mexico border. Citing interviews with more than a dozen White House and administration officials directly involved, the Times reported that Trump eventually moved on from the idea by the end of the week.

This incident and more will be published in a new book called “Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault on Immigration.” The book will be released next week.