New video shows mysterious flying sphere vanishing into ocean

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (MYSTERY WIRE) – MysteryWire.com has obtained newly released video taken on board the USS Omaha, that shows what is described as a “transmedium” vehicle (that is, a vehicle capable of traveling through both air and water) moving, hovering, and lowering itself into the Pacific Ocean.

The video is from the same incident Mystery Wire first documented in April. A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed last month to Mystery Wire that one of the images was recorded by US Navy personnel.

The US Navy has described the objects in generic terms as “drones”, also as “UAVs,” for what are otherwise considered unidentified objects. To watch the newly released video, click here or on the picture below.