New video message app connects mentee with potential mentors

In this ever-changing virtual world, finding a good mentor can be tough. Whether for career or life, mentors are an important piece to the puzzle of growth and development.

There is now a new platform to connect mentors with mentees.

If you have an influencer or a professional athlete you’ve always followed, now you can connect with them via a new video messaging platform called Mentorcam.

Here’s how the app works:

Once you identify which mentor you want to be paired up with, you can tap into their professional network by reaching out to them with questions. You can purchase one question or a pack of five questions, then the mentor’s answers are sent to you in a pre-recorded private messaging service.

Questions range in price depending on the expert and their field.

